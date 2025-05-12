Spotlight on Eaton Corp: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Eaton Corp ETN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Eaton Corp.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $114,310, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,163,683.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $330.0 for Eaton Corp, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eaton Corp's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eaton Corp's significant trades, within a strike price range of $250.0 to $330.0, over the past month.

Eaton Corp Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $19.4 $18.9 $19.4 $310.00 $550.9K 2.8K 1 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.6 $12.6 $12.6 $310.00 $75.6K 1.6K 60 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.6 $12.6 $12.6 $310.00 $75.6K 1.6K 60 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $12.6 $12.6 $12.6 $310.00 $75.6K 1.6K 60 ETN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $15.3 $12.1 $12.75 $310.00 $73.9K 1.6K 0

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Eaton Corp, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Eaton Corp's Current Market Status

With a volume of 247,124, the price of ETN is up 3.93% at $322.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Eaton Corp

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $349.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Eaton Corp with a target price of $355. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eaton Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $351. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Eaton Corp with a target price of $310. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Eaton Corp with a target price of $356. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eaton Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $375.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.