Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MELI

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MercadoLibre MELI, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MELI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 121 extraordinary options activities for MercadoLibre. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $1,016,536, and 102 are calls, amounting to $18,549,592.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1020.0 to $3100.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale trades within a strike price range from $1020.0 to $3100.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $747.5 $746.0 $746.0 $1800.00 $1.4M 165 110 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $174.0 $168.1 $168.1 $2250.00 $235.3K 127 84 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $310.6 $305.7 $305.7 $2190.00 $183.4K 4 7 MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $225.9 $210.0 $217.55 $2200.00 $108.8K 37 17 MELI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $207.0 $192.0 $200.1 $2700.00 $100.0K 1 15

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

In light of the recent options history for MercadoLibre, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of MercadoLibre

With a volume of 669,375, the price of MELI is up 6.2% at $2402.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Expert Opinions on MercadoLibre

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $2640.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2560. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $2500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $2400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $3100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.