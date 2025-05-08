Decoding Newmont's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Newmont. Our analysis of options history for Newmont NEM revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 21% of traders were bullish, while 78% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $582,563, and 5 were calls, valued at $191,794.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $58.0 for Newmont, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Newmont stands at 4767.0, with a total volume reaching 5,666.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Newmont, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $58.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Newmont 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.55 $6.6 $55.00 $150.4K 1.0K 683 NEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.15 $7.95 $8.15 $57.50 $76.6K 2.1K 235 NEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.15 $5.3 $52.50 $68.9K 1.3K 310 NEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.05 $7.9 $8.05 $57.50 $66.0K 2.1K 114 NEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.65 $6.5 $6.65 $55.00 $63.1K 1.0K 98

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Newmont, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,273,368, with NEM's price down by -0.06%, positioned at $53.96.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Newmont

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $60.0.

An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $60.

