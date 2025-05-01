Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AVGO

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Broadcom.

Looking at options history for Broadcom AVGO we detected 96 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $3,584,342 and 70, calls, for a total amount of $4,035,661.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $370.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Broadcom's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Broadcom's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $370.0, over the past month.

Broadcom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.9 $5.75 $5.8 $160.00 $1.1M 2.9K 2.0K AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.5 $10.45 $10.5 $190.00 $1.0M 4.3K 1.8K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $9.65 $9.5 $9.5 $210.00 $228.0K 23.8K 1.9K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $16.45 $16.35 $16.35 $205.00 $166.7K 3.7K 533 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.2 $9.9 $10.15 $370.00 $162.4K 3.6K 1.0K

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Present Market Standing of Broadcom

Currently trading with a volume of 15,612,588, the AVGO's price is up by 4.3%, now at $200.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Broadcom

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $223.75.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $210. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $215. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Seaport Global lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $230. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.