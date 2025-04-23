Gilead Sciences's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Gilead Sciences.

Looking at options history for Gilead Sciences GILD we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $175,223 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $302,880.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $115.0 for Gilead Sciences over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Gilead Sciences options trades today is 828.82 with a total volume of 4,116.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Gilead Sciences's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $110.00 $78.2K 2.2K 261 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $4.0 $3.7 $4.0 $104.00 $62.8K 1.0K 159 GILD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.6 $2.6 $2.6 $108.00 $61.6K 18 241 GILD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.2 $1.03 $1.06 $60.00 $51.5K 120 480 GILD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/25/25 $1.33 $1.24 $1.33 $108.00 $39.9K 155 312

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Gilead Sciences, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Gilead Sciences

Trading volume stands at 3,825,036, with GILD's price up by 0.09%, positioned at $105.6.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Gilead Sciences

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $127.5.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Gilead Sciences with a target price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Gilead Sciences options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.