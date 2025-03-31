Spotlight on PayPal Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $712,732 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $830,188.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $135.0 for PayPal Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.15 $14.05 $14.15 $60.00 $108.9K 711 83 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $1.38 $1.37 $1.37 $64.00 $105.8K 147 1.0K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.74 $2.73 $2.73 $70.00 $100.3K 3.2K 847 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.15 $5.0 $5.0 $65.00 $80.0K 7.0K 189 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $1.26 $1.21 $1.24 $65.00 $62.0K 321 541

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PayPal Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

PayPal Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 6,231,387, with PYPL's price down by -0.14%, positioned at $65.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About PayPal Holdings

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

