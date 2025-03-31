Smart Money Is Betting Big In LULU Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lululemon Athletica.

Looking at options history for Lululemon Athletica LULU we detected 51 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 45 are puts, for a total amount of $2,862,796 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $419,894.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $370.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lululemon Athletica's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lululemon Athletica's whale trades within a strike price range from $230.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $18.25 $15.7 $17.7 $290.00 $1.0M 412 704 LULU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/11/25 $20.85 $19.1 $20.1 $300.00 $221.1K 201 125 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $28.7 $28.35 $28.35 $290.00 $144.5K 72 51 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $29.25 $28.9 $28.9 $290.00 $124.2K 29 51 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.15 $9.0 $9.0 $370.00 $90.0K 144 100

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lululemon Athletica, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,471,672, with LULU's price down by -2.34%, positioned at $286.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $343.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $335. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $373. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $309. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $315. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lululemon Athletica, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lululemon Athletica with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.