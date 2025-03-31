Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in JD.com

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on JD.com JD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 79%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $49,680, and 23, calls, for a total amount of $7,199,123.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $41.0 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JD.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JD.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $30.0 to $41.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JD.com 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.1 $11.0 $11.03 $30.00 $1.0M 5.8K 3.5K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.65 $8.5 $8.55 $32.50 $854.1K 3.5K 2.5K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.45 $11.1 $11.1 $30.00 $555.8K 5.8K 2.5K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.2 $11.05 $11.07 $30.00 $553.5K 5.8K 2.0K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.2 $11.05 $11.05 $30.00 $552.5K 5.8K 1.0K

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of JD.com

With a volume of 2,479,133, the price of JD is down -1.83% at $40.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $52.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $45. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $58. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on JD.com with a target price of $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JD.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.