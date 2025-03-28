Decoding Coca-Cola's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Coca-Cola. Our analysis of options history for Coca-Cola KO revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $242,950, and 5 were calls, valued at $168,051.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $95.0 for Coca-Cola during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Coca-Cola's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Coca-Cola's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $95.0, over the past month.

Coca-Cola 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.75 $4.7 $4.72 $75.00 $108.0K 71 234 KO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $24.25 $24.0 $24.11 $95.00 $60.5K 0 25 KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $70.00 $52.0K 25.2K 190 KO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $0.33 $0.33 $0.33 $70.00 $41.0K 2.4K 2.7K KO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.15 $0.12 $0.12 $75.00 $34.2K 12.2K 6.4K

About Coca-Cola

Founded in 1886, Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola is the world's largest nonalcoholic beverage company, with a strong portfolio of 200 brands covering key categories including carbonated soft drinks, water, sports, energy, juice, and coffee. Together with bottlers and distribution partners, the company sells finished beverage products bearing Coca-Cola and licensed brands through retailers and food-service locations in more than 200 countries and regions globally. Coca-Cola generates around two thirds of its total revenue overseas, with a significant portion from emerging economies in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Where Is Coca-Cola Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,081,173, the price of KO is up 0.06% at $70.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Coca-Cola

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $80.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

