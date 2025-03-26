Cisco Systems Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 16 option transactions on Cisco Systems CSCO, with a cumulative value of $621,387. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 69,538.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $65.0 for Cisco Systems during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cisco Systems options trades today is 2917.0 with a total volume of 19,070.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cisco Systems's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.93 $0.87 $0.93 $61.00 $87.4K 3.3K 2.0K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.98 $0.92 $0.98 $61.00 $67.4K 3.3K 2.7K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $9.65 $9.6 $9.65 $52.50 $55.0K 3.6K 70 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $5.35 $5.2 $5.32 $57.50 $53.2K 4.3K 102 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $1.01 $1.0 $1.0 $61.00 $50.7K 3.3K 3.2K

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cisco Systems, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cisco Systems's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 10,639,027, with CSCO's price up by 1.07%, positioned at $61.64.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $73.0.

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.