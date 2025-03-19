Hims & Hers Health's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Hims & Hers Health HIMS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HIMS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Hims & Hers Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $135,266, and 17 are calls, amounting to $857,022.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $40.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.89 $2.79 $2.79 $40.00 $125.0K 5.8K 574 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.85 $11.7 $11.85 $35.00 $105.4K 91 90 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $19.65 $18.35 $18.57 $20.00 $73.5K 932 40 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $14.2 $13.85 $14.12 $20.00 $70.5K 1.7K 50 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.8 $14.2 $14.2 $40.00 $63.9K 906 45

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 9,522,514, with HIMS's price up by 6.86%, positioned at $33.65.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $31.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Underperform rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $21. * In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $21. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Sell rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $27. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $27.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.