Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on IONQ Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IonQ IONQ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IONQ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for IonQ.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $89,800, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $252,312.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $30.0 for IonQ over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IonQ's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IonQ's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $15.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IonQ Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.2 $11.15 $11.15 $20.00 $111.5K 1.7K 111 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.35 $8.2 $8.2 $30.00 $40.9K 1.0K 51 IONQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $4.95 $4.6 $4.8 $22.50 $38.4K 609 81 IONQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.38 $0.31 $0.37 $15.00 $37.1K 2.1K 1.0K IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.1 $7.5 $7.71 $20.00 $30.8K 1.2K 40

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

Where Is IonQ Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,964,827, the IONQ's price is up by 10.7%, now at $20.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On IonQ

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $49.5.

What The Experts Say On IonQ

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $49.5.

* An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $54. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on IonQ, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

