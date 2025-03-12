This Is What Whales Are Betting On Arista Networks

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Arista Networks. Our analysis of options history for Arista Networks ANET revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $135,650, and 14 were calls, valued at $992,854.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $60.0 to $125.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.6 $12.2 $12.5 $90.00 $250.0K 1.0K 200 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.7 $2.65 $2.7 $90.00 $107.1K 1.4K 7 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.5 $12.2 $12.34 $90.00 $99.9K 1.0K 282 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.0 $17.8 $17.8 $80.00 $89.0K 653 50 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.5 $12.2 $12.35 $90.00 $66.6K 1.0K 336

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Arista Networks's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,510,930, the price of ANET is up by 3.06%, reaching $81.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Arista Networks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $120.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $126. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Sell rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $121. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $145.

