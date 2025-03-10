Johnson & Johnson Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Johnson & Johnson JNJ, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JNJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Johnson & Johnson. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $55,626, and 8 are calls, amounting to $1,285,602.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $175.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Johnson & Johnson's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Johnson & Johnson's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $175.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.07 $1.77 $1.97 $170.00 $689.5K 10.1K 3.6K JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $38.75 $37.4 $37.4 $140.00 $340.3K 207 91 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.25 $10.0 $175.00 $75.0K 1.7K 98 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.6 $15.0 $15.0 $165.00 $49.5K 2.1K 0 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $40.95 $39.9 $39.85 $130.00 $39.8K 371 10

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Johnson & Johnson, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Johnson & Johnson

Currently trading with a volume of 5,546,324, the JNJ's price is up by 1.16%, now at $168.63.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

Expert Opinions on Johnson & Johnson

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $176.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Johnson & Johnson, targeting a price of $171. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $181.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

