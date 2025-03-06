Smart Money Is Betting Big In GOLD Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Barrick Gold.

Looking at options history for Barrick Gold GOLD we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $186,825 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $2,587,141.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $35.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Barrick Gold's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Barrick Gold's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1.83 $1.79 $1.81 $17.00 $1.2M 36.8K 7.3K GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $15.00 $131.5K 302 284 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.65 $8.6 $8.65 $10.00 $129.7K 4.7K 152 GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.15 $0.12 $0.12 $35.00 $121.0K 15.4K 18.3K GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.75 $4.65 $4.65 $15.00 $116.7K 302 576

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2024, the firm produced nearly 3.9 million attributable ounces of gold and about 430 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2024, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Barrick Gold, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 16,739,296, the GOLD's price is down by -0.92%, now at $18.29.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Barrick Gold

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $21.0.

* In a positive move, an analyst from UBS has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $22. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for Barrick Gold, targeting a price of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Barrick Gold options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.