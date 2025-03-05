Super Micro Computer Unusual Options Activity For March 05

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Super Micro Computer SMCI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SMCI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Super Micro Computer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $168,087, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $127,586.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $38.0 to $47.0 for Super Micro Computer over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale trades within a strike price range from $38.0 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $1.78 $1.76 $1.76 $40.00 $48.2K 14.1K 1.2K SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.0 $10.95 $10.95 $38.00 $43.8K 4.2K 320 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.0 $10.95 $10.95 $38.00 $43.8K 4.2K 235 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.3 $12.1 $12.3 $40.00 $43.0K 8.1K 61 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.25 $12.95 $12.95 $40.00 $32.3K 8.1K 25

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Super Micro Computer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Super Micro Computer

Currently trading with a volume of 26,138,748, the SMCI's price is up by 1.25%, now at $39.63.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Super Micro Computer

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $44.4.

* An analyst from Northland Capital Markets downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $57. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $40. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Underweight rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $35. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $40.

