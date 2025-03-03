Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on AMZN Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Amazon.com. Our analysis of options history for Amazon.com AMZN revealed 47 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $471,062, and 41 were calls, valued at $3,552,512.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $360.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.0 $7.95 $8.0 $215.00 $784.0K 5.2K 7.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.0 $7.9 $7.9 $215.00 $604.8K 5.2K 8.6K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.45 $210.00 $380.4K 12.2K 1.1K AMZN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.67 $2.63 $2.65 $220.00 $144.9K 28.8K 1.1K AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $14.4 $14.4 $14.4 $227.50 $144.0K 423 100

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Amazon.com, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Amazon.com

Trading volume stands at 13,728,174, with AMZN's price down by -2.05%, positioned at $207.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 57 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Amazon.com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $275.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $265. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $280. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $285. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $273.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amazon.com with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.