Apollo Global Management's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apollo Global Management.

Looking at options history for Apollo Global Management APO we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $364,409 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $74,050.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $160.0 for Apollo Global Management over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Apollo Global Management's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Apollo Global Management's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $120.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Apollo Global Management 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.7 $7.3 $7.7 $120.00 $100.8K 3 356 APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.35 $1.15 $1.2 $125.00 $95.6K 10 904 APO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $9.5 $9.7 $130.00 $80.5K 604 1 APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.2 $10.9 $10.9 $160.00 $49.0K 290 15 APO PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $145.00 $30.8K 543 54

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Apollo Global Management, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Apollo Global Management

With a volume of 2,935,331, the price of APO is down -0.19% at $147.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apollo Global Management

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $183.67.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $187. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on Apollo Global Management with a target price of $194.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.