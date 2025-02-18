Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oracle ORCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $235,529, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $720,593.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $200.0 for Oracle, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.0 $17.25 $17.7 $175.00 $182.3K 1.7K 108 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.05 $11.05 $11.05 $175.00 $110.9K 10.3K 38 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $145.00 $108.7K 403 1 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $77.4 $75.5 $77.4 $100.00 $77.4K 18 0 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $47.5 $46.7 $46.7 $160.00 $46.7K 177 10

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has more than 400,000 customers in 175 countries.

Present Market Standing of Oracle

Currently trading with a volume of 1,903,871, the ORCL's price is up by 2.13%, now at $177.88.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $205.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JMP Securities has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.