A Closer Look at Costco Wholesale's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Costco Wholesale. Our analysis of options history for Costco Wholesale COST revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $381,261, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,360,863.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $780.0 to $1160.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Costco Wholesale's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Costco Wholesale's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $780.0 to $1160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $39.05 $33.45 $39.1 $1035.00 $371.4K 110 96 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $86.55 $85.25 $85.25 $1040.00 $341.0K 314 41 COST PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $105.8 $104.9 $105.8 $1160.00 $211.6K 161 20 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $31.3 $30.4 $31.2 $1160.00 $156.0K 2.1K 53 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $38.9 $37.95 $38.44 $1140.00 $111.4K 435 29

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model, predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given Costco's frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and allowing the retailer to generate strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and boasts over 60% market share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in markets such as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Costco Wholesale, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Costco Wholesale

Currently trading with a volume of 283,975, the COST's price is down by -0.18%, now at $1074.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1069.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1070. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Costco Wholesale with a target price of $1000. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1075.

