Barrick Gold Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Barrick Gold GOLD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GOLD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Barrick Gold. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $398,820, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,569,465.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $13.0 and $22.0 for Barrick Gold, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Barrick Gold options trades today is 9536.76 with a total volume of 22,863.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Barrick Gold's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.43 $2.38 $2.42 $16.00 $241.2K 2.4K 1.0K GOLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.3 $4.2 $4.25 $15.00 $210.8K 56.7K 917 GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $15.00 $118.5K 1.5K 517 GOLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.26 $2.13 $2.2 $16.00 $110.0K 4.9K 686 GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $18.00 $85.1K 881 338

About Barrick Gold

Based in Toronto, Barrick Gold is one of the world's largest gold miners. In 2023, the firm produced nearly 4.1 million attributable ounces of gold and about 420 million pounds of copper. At year-end 2023, Barrick had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant copper reserves. After buying Randgold in 2019 and combining its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Newmont later that year, it operates mines in 19 countries in the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company also has growing copper exposure. Its potential Reko Diq project in Pakistan, if developed, could double copper production by the end of the decade.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Barrick Gold, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Barrick Gold

Trading volume stands at 31,893,320, with GOLD's price up by 6.41%, positioned at $18.16.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Barrick Gold

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $18.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Scotiabank has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $19. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $18.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Barrick Gold, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.