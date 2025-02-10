Smart Money Is Betting Big In SWTX Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX we detected 68 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $125,618 and 65, calls, for a total amount of $3,475,358.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $60.0 for SpringWorks Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for SpringWorks Therapeutics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across SpringWorks Therapeutics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

SpringWorks Therapeutics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $12.8 $11.2 $12.0 $45.00 $270.0K 4.8K 2.0K SWTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $21.0 $20.0 $21.0 $30.00 $203.7K 308 144 SWTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $13.4 $12.5 $13.4 $40.00 $116.5K 3.9K 732 SWTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $27.1 $24.3 $26.0 $30.00 $104.0K 308 204 SWTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $16.5 $14.7 $15.5 $40.00 $97.6K 3.9K 910

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from devastating rare diseases and cancer. The company has a differentiated portfolio of small molecule targeted oncology product candidates and is advancing two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types, as well as several other programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers.

Where Is SpringWorks Therapeutics Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 10,783,844, the SWTX's price is up by 37.09%, now at $55.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 10 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

