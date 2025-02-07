Doximity Unusual Options Activity For February 07

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Doximity DOCS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DOCS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 options trades for Doximity.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $52,030, and 38, calls, for a total amount of $1,947,157.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $90.0 for Doximity during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Doximity's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Doximity's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Doximity 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $18.3 $17.5 $17.9 $62.50 $152.1K 884 388 DOCS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.3 $4.5 $4.8 $85.00 $120.0K 23 3 DOCS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $20.4 $20.0 $20.0 $60.00 $90.0K 3.8K 888 DOCS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $18.0 $17.6 $18.0 $60.00 $90.0K 3.8K 570 DOCS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.1 $7.7 $7.78 $75.00 $78.1K 302 736

About Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Doximity, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Doximity

With a volume of 6,681,657, the price of DOCS is up 37.9% at $80.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Doximity

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $65.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Doximity with a target price of $55. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Raymond James lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $83. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Doximity, maintaining a target price of $82. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Doximity with a target price of $43.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Doximity options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.