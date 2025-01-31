Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UPS

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on United Parcel Service UPS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 25 uncommon options trades for United Parcel Service.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 32%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $511,211, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $861,375.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $134.0 for United Parcel Service during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Parcel Service's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Parcel Service's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $134.0 in the last 30 days.

United Parcel Service Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $7.5 $6.45 $7.5 $100.00 $174.0K 10 277 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $22.45 $21.95 $22.45 $100.00 $123.4K 250 95 UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.45 $5.45 $130.00 $108.5K 1.4K 301 UPS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.35 $6.35 $100.00 $95.8K 1.1K 192 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $2.79 $2.58 $2.74 $116.00 $82.2K 310 473

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

In light of the recent options history for United Parcel Service, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is United Parcel Service Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,657,850, the price of UPS is up 0.1% at $115.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for United Parcel Service

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $141.4.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for United Parcel Service, targeting a price of $147. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Baird downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $130. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Strong Buy rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $145.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.