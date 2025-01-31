Apollo Global Management Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Apollo Global Management APO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Apollo Global Management.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $38,995, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $577,170.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $190.0 for Apollo Global Management over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Apollo Global Management stands at 829.0, with a total volume reaching 667.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Apollo Global Management, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $190.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/07/25 $3.3 $2.3 $2.5 $190.00 $275.0K 0 0 APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $18.5 $18.1 $18.1 $170.00 $72.4K 1.9K 52 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $9.1 $8.8 $9.1 $170.00 $63.7K 611 128 APO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.65 $1.5 $1.65 $190.00 $57.7K 101 350 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.1 $9.0 $9.0 $170.00 $50.4K 611 58

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apollo Global Management, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Apollo Global Management's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 608,442, the price of APO is up by 1.59%, reaching $174.49.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 4 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Apollo Global Management

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $191.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $191.

