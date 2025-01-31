Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ARM

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ARM Holdings ARM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $386,266, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $873,758.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $220.0 for ARM Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ARM Holdings options trades today is 903.04 with a total volume of 9,987.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ARM Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $24.75 $24.65 $24.65 $155.00 $98.6K 52 40 ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $9.05 $8.9 $8.95 $145.00 $89.4K 905 106 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $30.45 $29.8 $30.26 $155.00 $89.2K 551 339 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.6 $30.9 $32.6 $180.00 $58.6K 695 18 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/31/25 $2.9 $2.53 $2.58 $155.00 $53.0K 2.3K 584

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ARM Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of ARM Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 3,161,569, the ARM's price is up by 5.72%, now at $162.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On ARM Holdings

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $152.33333333333334.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $140. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ARM Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $162. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on ARM Holdings, maintaining a target price of $155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ARM Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.