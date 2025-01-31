Rivian Automotive Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rivian Automotive.

Looking at options history for Rivian Automotive RIVN we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $210,670 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $878,088.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $25.0 for Rivian Automotive, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rivian Automotive's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rivian Automotive's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rivian Automotive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $10.00 $142.0K 3.0K 620 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.85 $10.00 $140.1K 3.0K 319 RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.98 $1.95 $1.95 $12.50 $114.2K 14.0K 1.0K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $10.00 $87.3K 8.9K 237 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.96 $2.94 $2.94 $11.00 $86.4K 285 295

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rivian Automotive, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Rivian Automotive

With a volume of 8,685,344, the price of RIVN is up 1.88% at $12.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $13.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $13. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $14. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $14. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $14. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Rivian Automotive, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.