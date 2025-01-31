Palantir Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $53,200, and 30, calls, for a total amount of $2,164,639.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $115.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palantir Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palantir Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $18.1 $17.0 $17.0 $95.00 $510.0K 3 355 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.75 $11.65 $11.74 $80.00 $240.8K 12.4K 1.6K PLTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $15.4 $15.2 $15.35 $70.00 $156.5K 8.5K 103 PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/31/25 $2.7 $2.58 $2.61 $82.00 $147.0K 9.5K 8.9K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $0.93 $0.89 $0.91 $84.00 $89.9K 8.7K 10.5K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palantir Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status

With a volume of 31,097,524, the price of PLTR is down -0.12% at $81.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $74.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $72. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $90. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

