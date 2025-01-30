Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CMCSA

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Comcast CMCSA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CMCSA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for Comcast. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 71% leaning bullish and 15% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $1,416,299, and 13 are calls, amounting to $590,967.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Comcast over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Comcast's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Comcast's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $50.0, over the past month.

Comcast Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $3.05 $2.94 $2.99 $30.00 $448.5K 55 1.5K CMCSA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.05 $4.85 $5.0 $30.00 $125.0K 98 273 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.75 $6.3 $6.25 $40.00 $125.0K 2.4K 200 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $37.50 $110.7K 5.5K 406 CMCSA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $4.45 $4.35 $4.35 $37.00 $87.0K 5.7K 1.5K

About Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 63 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and has invested heavily in proprietary content to build this position. Sky is also a large pay-television provider in Italy and has a presence in Germany and Austria.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Comcast, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Comcast's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 47,282,864, the price of CMCSA is down by -12.07%, reaching $32.85.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Comcast

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $46.666666666666664.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $45. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Comcast, targeting a price of $53. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Neutral rating on Comcast with a target price of $42.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Comcast, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.