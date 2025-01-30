Decoding Lam Research's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lam Research LRCX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LRCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Lam Research.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $214,860, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,183,085.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $115.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lam Research stands at 1586.79, with a total volume reaching 12,424.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lam Research, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $15.85 $15.85 $75.00 $240.9K 1.2K 181 LRCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $0.81 $0.8 $0.8 $79.00 $160.0K 833 2.2K LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $3.35 $3.2 $3.35 $78.00 $155.1K 2.7K 2.0K LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/31/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $78.00 $104.3K 2.7K 1.9K LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $78.00 $87.0K 2.7K 2.0K

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

In light of the recent options history for Lam Research, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Lam Research

With a trading volume of 13,508,207, the price of LRCX is up by 8.22%, reaching $81.33.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

