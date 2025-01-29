Palantir Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Palantir Technologies PLTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for Palantir Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $930,690, and 21 are calls, for a total amount of $965,605.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.0 to $120.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Palantir Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Palantir Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $22.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $26.2 $25.6 $25.7 $80.00 $257.0K 166 100 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $28.9 $28.7 $28.9 $55.00 $115.6K 280 40 PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $16.0 $15.4 $15.7 $100.00 $78.5K 39 50 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.1 $16.95 $17.05 $77.50 $73.3K 706 178 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $1.63 $1.62 $1.62 $78.00 $70.0K 6.6K 3.5K

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Palantir Technologies's Current Market Status

With a volume of 16,589,316, the price of PLTR is down -2.37% at $78.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $74.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Palantir Technologies with a target price of $90. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $72. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

