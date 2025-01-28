Decoding Spotify Technology's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Spotify Technology SPOT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 67 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,246,935, and 43 are calls, for a total amount of $3,863,693.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $760.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Spotify Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Spotify Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $270.0 to $760.0, over the past month.

Spotify Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $211.55 $205.45 $210.0 $320.00 $315.0K 350 15 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $150.0 $143.6 $146.0 $520.00 $292.0K 9 20 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $23.8 $23.6 $23.6 $650.00 $236.0K 219 100 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $40.15 $40.15 $40.15 $530.00 $200.7K 9 104 SPOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $145.35 $143.6 $144.62 $400.00 $144.6K 396 10

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with over 600 million monthly active users and 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Spotify Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Spotify Technology's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,415,301, the price of SPOT is up by 3.15%, reaching $530.15.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

