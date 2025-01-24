Spotlight on Datadog: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Datadog DDOG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DDOG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Datadog.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $401,444, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $839,836.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $155.0 for Datadog, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Datadog's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Datadog's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Datadog Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $6.85 $6.65 $6.72 $140.00 $241.9K 172 437 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.7 $7.55 $7.6 $142.00 $228.0K 18 305 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.1 $155.00 $174.4K 784 609 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.15 $3.0 $3.1 $155.00 $85.5K 784 885 DDOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.1 $142.00 $81.9K 45 310

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Present Market Standing of Datadog

Currently trading with a volume of 1,232,591, the DDOG's price is up by 1.09%, now at $141.74.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 18 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Datadog options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.