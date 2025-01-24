Check Out What Whales Are Doing With QCOM

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,731,766 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $2,236,127.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $230.0 for Qualcomm during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Qualcomm stands at 1220.89, with a total volume reaching 4,092.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Qualcomm, situated within the strike price corridor from $135.0 to $230.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $10.9 $10.7 $10.8 $180.00 $1.1M 121 1.0K QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.85 $7.65 $7.85 $230.00 $392.5K 819 501 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $38.8 $38.45 $38.45 $140.00 $384.5K 344 102 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.25 $11.2 $11.25 $180.00 $325.1K 363 289 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $27.05 $26.45 $27.05 $195.00 $316.4K 1.3K 119

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Qualcomm, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Qualcomm

With a volume of 2,016,273, the price of QCOM is down -0.15% at $174.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $200.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Qualcomm, targeting a price of $185.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Qualcomm with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.