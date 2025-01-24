Intel Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intel. Our analysis of options history for Intel INTC revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $404,784, and 9 were calls, valued at $376,175.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $32.0 for Intel during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intel's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

Intel 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.05 $7.95 $7.95 $28.00 $108.9K 13.1K 139 INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $10.2 $9.0 $9.5 $15.00 $95.0K 2.1K 100 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $1.02 $0.99 $0.99 $21.00 $75.8K 5.8K 1.1K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $0.96 $0.95 $0.95 $21.00 $55.4K 5.8K 3.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/31/25 $1.01 $0.99 $0.99 $21.00 $51.9K 5.8K 2.2K

About Intel

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

In light of the recent options history for Intel, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Intel

With a volume of 6,973,637, the price of INTC is down -2.2% at $21.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

