Looking At Netflix's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 239 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 55 are puts, for a total amount of $2,536,654 and 184, calls, for a total amount of $16,016,932.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $1400.0 for Netflix over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Netflix's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Netflix's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $1400.0, over the past month.

Netflix 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $209.4 $206.45 $207.95 $1030.00 $353.5K 42 34 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $209.4 $205.1 $207.35 $1030.00 $290.2K 42 17 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $580.0 $580.0 $580.0 $420.00 $290.0K 264 5 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $556.05 $553.15 $555.0 $430.00 $277.5K 37 5 NFLX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/24/25 $16.1 $15.5 $15.82 $970.00 $269.5K 1.7K 5.6K

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Netflix, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 6,450,329, the NFLX's price is up by 2.73%, now at $980.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Netflix

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1071.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Netflix with a target price of $680. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $1175. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $1100. * An analyst from Pivotal Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Netflix with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.