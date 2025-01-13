Decoding CrowdStrike Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 108 extraordinary options activities for CrowdStrike Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 36 are puts, totaling $3,653,540, and 72 are calls, amounting to $4,061,788.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $540.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.0 $26.65 $27.25 $280.00 $654.0K 583 241 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $26.55 $25.75 $25.95 $240.00 $371.0K 109 143 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.45 $21.0 $21.4 $300.00 $214.0K 1.2K 108 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $105.75 $104.9 $104.9 $420.00 $209.9K 106 180 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $183.9 $180.15 $181.86 $185.00 $200.0K 12 0

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,944,632, with CRWD's price down by -3.64%, positioned at $336.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $420.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $450. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $415. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $418. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $420.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.