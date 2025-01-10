Accenture's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Accenture. Our analysis of options history for Accenture ACN revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 0% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $1,208,500, and 5 were calls, valued at $387,240.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $290.0 to $380.0 for Accenture during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale activity within a strike price range from $290.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.6 $18.6 $19.35 $350.00 $967.5K 720 503 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.4 $34.2 $34.5 $360.00 $269.1K 214 78 ACN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $31.8 $29.8 $30.8 $350.00 $77.0K 145 25 ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $17.3 $15.7 $16.0 $340.00 $73.6K 263 47 ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.7 $8.5 $8.5 $325.00 $59.5K 175 70

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Accenture, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Accenture's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,257,354, the price of ACN is down by -2.33%, reaching $349.39.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Accenture

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $425.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Accenture with a target price of $429. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $455. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Market Perform rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $425. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $396. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $422.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Accenture with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.