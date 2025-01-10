Looking At Rocket Lab USA's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rocket Lab USA RKLB, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 36 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Lab USA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 19% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $87,500, and 33 are calls, amounting to $2,494,038.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $42.0 for Rocket Lab USA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Rocket Lab USA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Rocket Lab USA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $42.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.3 $9.0 $9.0 $20.00 $360.0K 2.3K 400 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $35.00 $301.2K 1.4K 802 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.7 $11.65 $11.65 $35.00 $127.0K 1.8K 765 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.6 $11.5 $11.5 $35.00 $126.3K 1.8K 161 RKLB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.85 $11.4 $11.55 $35.00 $124.9K 1.8K 534

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rocket Lab USA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Rocket Lab USA's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 9,893,764, the RKLB's price is down by -3.29%, now at $26.46.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 46 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rocket Lab USA

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $31.0.

An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, maintaining a target price of $31.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rocket Lab USA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.