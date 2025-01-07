Marvell Tech Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 32 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $244,730 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $2,553,115.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $135.0 for Marvell Tech during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Marvell Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Marvell Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $135.0, over the past month.

Marvell Tech Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.25 $6.6 $6.68 $130.00 $668.0K 7.2K 1.2K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.75 $6.7 $6.7 $130.00 $662.7K 7.2K 1.2K MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $23.8 $22.8 $22.8 $110.00 $114.0K 142 50 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.5 $7.35 $7.5 $130.00 $111.7K 7.2K 3.9K MRVL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $19.9 $19.55 $19.55 $115.00 $109.4K 1.7K 57

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Marvell Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Marvell Tech

Trading volume stands at 3,911,872, with MRVL's price up by 0.94%, positioned at $120.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $133.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $149. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Marvell Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.