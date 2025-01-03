Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RIVN

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 65%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $632,819, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $814,180.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $20.0 for Rivian Automotive over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rivian Automotive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rivian Automotive's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.13 $1.1 $1.13 $14.00 $169.4K 13.8K 1.8K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.72 $0.29 $0.29 $18.00 $147.0K 22.8K 0 RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.87 $2.77 $2.87 $16.00 $107.9K 605 1.0K RIVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.88 $2.82 $2.87 $16.00 $78.0K 605 313 RIVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.44 $1.43 $1.44 $15.00 $70.9K 48.5K 13.4K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Rivian Automotive's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 88,849,539, the RIVN's price is up by 22.34%, now at $16.21.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

Expert Opinions on Rivian Automotive

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.0.

* An analyst from Baird has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $16. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.