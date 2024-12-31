Decoding Bristol-Myers Squibb's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Bristol-Myers Squibb. Our analysis of options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $239,888, and 6 were calls, valued at $312,412.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $43.0 to $75.0 for Bristol-Myers Squibb during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bristol-Myers Squibb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bristol-Myers Squibb's whale activity within a strike price range from $43.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.7 $19.3 $19.3 $75.00 $119.6K 15 62 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.8 $0.79 $0.8 $60.00 $71.8K 1.0K 2.1K BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.05 $13.4 $13.47 $43.00 $67.3K 2.9K 50 BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.57 $1.78 $1.94 $55.00 $58.2K 16.9K 334 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $0.8 $0.79 $0.8 $60.00 $47.5K 1.0K 1.2K

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

In light of the recent options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Bristol-Myers Squibb

With a trading volume of 3,126,940, the price of BMY is up by 0.74%, reaching $56.48.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $66.5.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Jefferies upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $70. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from B of A Securities lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $63.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.