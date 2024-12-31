Citigroup Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Citigroup. Our analysis of options history for Citigroup C revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 14% of traders were bullish, while 85% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $306,242, and 9 were calls, valued at $340,791.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $33.0 and $72.0 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Citigroup options trades today is 6072.6 with a total volume of 16,746.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Citigroup's big money trades within a strike price range of $33.0 to $72.0 over the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.41 $1.37 $1.4 $70.00 $120.8K 12.2K 958 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.39 $1.4 $70.00 $76.4K 12.2K 1.5K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.7 $70.00 $66.9K 13.9K 5 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.3 $30.6 $30.9 $40.00 $58.7K 3.5K 20 C PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/10/25 $1.2 $1.18 $1.19 $71.00 $50.2K 3.5K 3.7K

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Citigroup, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Citigroup

With a volume of 1,793,907, the price of C is up 0.12% at $70.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Citigroup

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $83.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Citigroup with a target price of $81. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $82. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

