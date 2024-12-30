CVS Health Unusual Options Activity For December 30

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CVS Health CVS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for CVS Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $241,558, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $305,422.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $60.0 for CVS Health over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CVS Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CVS Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CVS Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.8 $40.00 $188.3K 97 278 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $10.55 $10.45 $10.55 $52.50 $71.7K 573 83 CVS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $16.5 $16.25 $16.37 $60.00 $49.1K 1.5K 30 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.65 $7.4 $7.4 $40.00 $45.8K 502 62 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.6 $7.45 $7.45 $40.00 $43.9K 502 121

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the us. CVS is also a large pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing about 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CVS Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of CVS Health

Trading volume stands at 1,589,833, with CVS's price down by -0.79%, positioned at $44.14.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On CVS Health

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $66.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $66.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.