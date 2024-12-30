A Closer Look at Rocket Lab USA's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Rocket Lab USA.

Looking at options history for Rocket Lab USA RKLB we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $79,900 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $762,870.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $7.0 to $42.0 for Rocket Lab USA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rocket Lab USA stands at 2185.09, with a total volume reaching 1,052.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rocket Lab USA, situated within the strike price corridor from $7.0 to $42.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.8 $8.0 $8.8 $25.00 $176.8K 723 201 RKLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $16.1 $15.9 $16.0 $10.00 $140.8K 1.3K 101 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.2 $16.00 $91.9K 1.5K 101 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.7 $9.1 $9.5 $42.00 $74.1K 32 80 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.8 $15.6 $15.75 $10.00 $64.5K 1.3K 142

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments being Launch Services and Space systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Current Position of Rocket Lab USA

With a volume of 5,059,960, the price of RKLB is down -3.56% at $26.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rocket Lab USA

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.