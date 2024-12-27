Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on QUBT Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Quantum Computing QUBT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QUBT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Quantum Computing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $455,775, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $688,739.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $25.0 for Quantum Computing over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Quantum Computing options trades today is 2280.4 with a total volume of 9,055.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Quantum Computing's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Quantum Computing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/24/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $20.00 $137.0K 876 308 QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.7 $3.5 $3.7 $18.00 $111.0K 1.7K 527 QUBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/10/25 $3.2 $2.95 $3.2 $18.00 $96.0K 372 489 QUBT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.45 $20.00 $92.6K 1.5K 823 QUBT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.6 $5.5 $5.5 $20.00 $82.6K 1.5K 1.1K

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc is an American company utilizing non-linear quantum optics (optical devices whose output due to quantum effects is exponentially, not linearly, related to inputs) to deliver quantum products for high-performance computing applications. QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and use low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technology and products offer new capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, cyber security as well as remote sensing applications.

In light of the recent options history for Quantum Computing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Quantum Computing

With a volume of 33,862,378, the price of QUBT is down -4.95% at $18.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 94 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.