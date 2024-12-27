A Closer Look at Intuitive Machines's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Intuitive Machines LUNR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUNR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Intuitive Machines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,365, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,378,051.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $25.0 for Intuitive Machines over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intuitive Machines's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intuitive Machines's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intuitive Machines Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUNR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $11.5 $11.1 $11.39 $10.00 $291.0K 3.4K 1.3K LUNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $8.7 $8.2 $8.4 $12.00 $234.3K 2.5K 604 LUNR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.1 $6.9 $7.0 $12.50 $210.0K 3.9K 302 LUNR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.9 $6.7 $6.89 $25.00 $175.4K 4.4K 1.3K LUNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.6 $9.3 $9.5 $15.00 $94.0K 5.8K 342

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Inc is a space exploration, infrastructure, and services company. It is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. It supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Its products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intuitive Machines, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Intuitive Machines's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,861,354, the LUNR's price is down by -0.6%, now at $18.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 83 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Intuitive Machines

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $17.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Intuitive Machines, targeting a price of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

