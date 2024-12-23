Cleanspark Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleanspark.

Looking at options history for Cleanspark CLSK we detected 50 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $5,835,570 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,223,001.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $37.0 for Cleanspark, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cleanspark's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cleanspark's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $37.0, over the past month.

Cleanspark 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.6 $25.4 $25.4 $35.00 $1.4M 2.2K 1.0K CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.3 $25.1 $25.3 $35.00 $1.1M 2.2K 447 CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.1 $27.35 $27.35 $37.00 $913.5K 4.4K 1.0K CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.55 $25.35 $25.4 $35.00 $871.2K 2.2K 1.4K CLSK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.2 $27.3 $27.3 $37.00 $663.4K 4.4K 579

About Cleanspark

Cleanspark Inc is a bitcoin mining company. Through CleanSpark, Inc., and the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, the company mines bitcoin. The company entered the bitcoin mining industry through its acquisition of ATL. Bitcoin mining is the sole reportable segment of the company.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cleanspark, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Cleanspark

With a volume of 19,975,235, the price of CLSK is down -8.48% at $10.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.