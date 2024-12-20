A Closer Look at MicroStrategy's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on MicroStrategy MSTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MSTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 104 uncommon options trades for MicroStrategy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 42 are puts, for a total amount of $3,898,859, and 62 are calls, for a total amount of $5,104,105.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $0.5 and $930.0 for MicroStrategy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MicroStrategy options trades today is 2361.91 with a total volume of 150,336.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MicroStrategy's big money trades within a strike price range of $0.5 to $930.0 over the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/27/24 $31.4 $30.65 $30.68 $370.00 $693.3K 1.9K 61 MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $54.5 $52.85 $53.72 $405.00 $370.3K 586 239 MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $52.0 $50.45 $51.22 $402.50 $353.1K 536 221 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $33.6 $32.7 $33.25 $365.00 $332.5K 563 836 MSTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $102.65 $102.45 $102.65 $330.00 $277.1K 53 47

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MicroStrategy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

MicroStrategy's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 18,961,668, the price of MSTR is up by 7.08%, reaching $349.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now.

What The Experts Say On MicroStrategy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $562.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MicroStrategy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.