A Closer Look at SoundHound AI's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SoundHound AI. Our analysis of options history for SoundHound AI SOUN revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $168,730, and 13 were calls, valued at $1,216,924.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $25.0 for SoundHound AI over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoundHound AI's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoundHound AI's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

SoundHound AI Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.1 $5.95 $5.95 $15.00 $297.5K 7.5K 6.6K SOUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.05 $5.95 $5.95 $15.00 $296.9K 7.5K 6.8K SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.4 $7.25 $7.3 $10.00 $146.0K 11.7K 52 SOUN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.5 $7.25 $7.5 $15.00 $75.0K 1.2K 103 SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $25.00 $62.0K 2.4K 530

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers.

In light of the recent options history for SoundHound AI, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

SoundHound AI's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 34,100,981, the SOUN's price is up by 3.21%, now at $19.46.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On SoundHound AI

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $22.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SoundHound AI, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoundHound AI, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.